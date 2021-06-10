State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Vector Group worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,408,000 after buying an additional 1,058,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vector Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,741,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,420 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,178,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 358,527 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,090,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,615 in the last three months. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Vector Group stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.12. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.91%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

