Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Workiva worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WK. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Workiva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Workiva by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of WK stock opened at $97.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -103.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.53.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,357,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $747,041.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at $16,113,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,534 shares of company stock worth $12,078,183. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

