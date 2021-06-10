Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,616,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,327,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 946,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,512,000 after purchasing an additional 866,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

