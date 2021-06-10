Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s 5th Largest Position

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.60. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

