Financial Strategies Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $253.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $184.01 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

