Decatur Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 225,759 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 10.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 54,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.60. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.