HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Integra Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.35.

CVE:ITR opened at C$4.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$221.99 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.82. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.60 and a 1-year high of C$5.90.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

