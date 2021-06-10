19,465 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

