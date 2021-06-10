HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 46.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,361 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 128,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000.

PJUL stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.48.

