Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Loews by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $56.45 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,411.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.24.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

