CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of CONMED worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $150,000.

CNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.33. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 342.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.54.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $177,475.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,127 shares of company stock worth $11,116,439. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

