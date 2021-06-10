HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 394 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $55.28 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

