IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $221.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $145.85 and a 1-year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

