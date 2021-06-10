HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 28,693 Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 394,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 463,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $54.43.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

