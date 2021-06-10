Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 114,793 shares.The stock last traded at $14.24 and had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $698.11 million, a PE ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $68,090,000. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $66,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,016,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $36,638,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $27,488,000. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

