Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.45

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.45 and last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 5036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.55.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.