Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.80

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 1411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBK shares. Macquarie downgraded Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBK. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000.

About Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

