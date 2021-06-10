QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) & Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Critical Review

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuickLogic and Semtech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00 Semtech 0 3 8 0 2.73

QuickLogic currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.62%. Semtech has a consensus price target of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Semtech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semtech is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -111.00% -70.83% -27.80% Semtech 10.07% 10.25% 6.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Semtech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuickLogic and Semtech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $8.63 million 9.10 -$11.15 million ($1.06) -6.47 Semtech $595.12 million 7.28 $59.90 million $1.12 59.60

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semtech beats QuickLogic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.