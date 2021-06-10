Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.55

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.55 and last traded at C$18.99, with a volume of 648346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CSFB set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$687.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

