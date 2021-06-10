Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Up 7.4%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $354.93 and last traded at $354.42. 23,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 850,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $2,412,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

