Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 268.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 468,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,184 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

PAAS opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

