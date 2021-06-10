Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Sells $133,920.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $133,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,097.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $36.38 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50,803 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

