Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Sells $133,920.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $133,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,097.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00.
NASDAQ YMAB opened at $36.38 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50,803 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.