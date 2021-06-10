Jennison Associates LLC Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 143.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 129.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

OSTK opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSTK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

