Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,485 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.51% of Cowen worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

COWN stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

COWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cowen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

