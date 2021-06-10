Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,619 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 566,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 655.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 296,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 256,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

