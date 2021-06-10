West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Sells $146,300.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,242.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $487.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

