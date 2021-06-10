Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 6,060 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in MannKind during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in MannKind by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

MNKD stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.92.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

