Analysts Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.52. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Shares of DAR opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

