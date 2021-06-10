Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Post $0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Cognex posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $153,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,024 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,007,000 after acquiring an additional 693,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after acquiring an additional 661,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $54,404,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $78.95 on Monday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

