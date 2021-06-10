William K. Fullerton Sells 33,246 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately 951,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 29.12 on Thursday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 23.25 and a 52-week high of 33.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.92.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

