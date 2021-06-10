Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCNGF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.26.

OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

