SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.08.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.