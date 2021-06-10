Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after acquiring an additional 539,347 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 304,487 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the period. Finally, Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.76.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 89.52%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

