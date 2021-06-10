Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,281.15 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,503.35 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,285.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

