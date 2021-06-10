Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,100 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TransUnion by 138.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,267,000 after buying an additional 1,110,599 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in TransUnion by 7.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 13.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 19.1% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $105.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.69. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,341. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.