Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 124.0% during the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Diageo by 23.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Diageo by 44.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

DEO stock opened at $194.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $195.44. The stock has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.39.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

