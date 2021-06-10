Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 900 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Crown were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

CCK opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

