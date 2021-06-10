Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 9,843 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,943 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXK opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

