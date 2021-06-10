12,754 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Cinemark by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 36,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

