Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP opened at $197.03 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.33 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.