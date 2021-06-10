Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 388 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $164.09 on Thursday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14. The company has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

