Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 740 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.70. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

