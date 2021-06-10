Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 48.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

