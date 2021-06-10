Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in VMware by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in VMware by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,582,000 after purchasing an additional 399,889 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMW opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.57.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,586 shares of company stock worth $21,679,045. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

