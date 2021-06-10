State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of MWA opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

