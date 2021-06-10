Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,819 shares of company stock valued at $495,193. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $135.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.92. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

