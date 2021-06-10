State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 74.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85,752 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,686,000 after buying an additional 760,005 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,412,000 after buying an additional 611,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after buying an additional 338,095 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARWR stock opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

