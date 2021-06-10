Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GVA. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $42.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

