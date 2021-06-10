State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,433 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Discovery by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Discovery by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Discovery by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $28.65 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

