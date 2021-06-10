Analysts Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.97. Republic Services posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Republic Services by 147.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Republic Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,619,000 after purchasing an additional 153,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Republic Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $109.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

